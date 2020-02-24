Minnesota Prosecutor Defends Burrell Conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota prosecutor is defending a murder conviction that's become an issue in Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he's willing to meet with attorneys for Myon Burrell to hear whatever issues they might raise. But Freeman was critical of what he called "misinformation" about the case.

Burrell was 16 when he was arrested in the 2002 death of an 11-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting. Klobuchar has cited the case as an example for finding justice for victims of violence when she was the county attorney in Minneapolis. But an Associated Press investigation raised questions about Burrell's prosecution.