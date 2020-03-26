Klobuchar’s Husband Back Home After Virus Hospitalization

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her husband has been released from the hospital and is recovering from the coronavirus at home.

Klobuchar announced Monday in a statement that her husband, John Bessler, had the coronavirus and was hospitalized with pneumonia and low oxygen.

On Thursday, she said he "took a good turn" and was released from the hospital.

Bessler initially thought he had a cold, but quarantined himself anyway. He got tested after he began coughing up blood.

Klobuchar said earlier this week that she had not seen Bessler in 14 days and she did not get a test herself.