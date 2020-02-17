Klobuchar Shifts on Immigration Before Nevada Caucuses

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Amy Klobuchar is telling Nevada voters that she no longer believes English should be the national language of the U.S.

The Minnesota senator and Democratic presidential candidate is disavowing a vote she took more than a decade ago as she tries to build support in Nevada, which has presidential caucuses on Feb. 22, and a large Hispanic population.

The senator says she believes making English an official language would make it harder to produce government documents and important materials in several languages.

In 2007, she supported an amendment backed by Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma that would have made English the national language. Inhofe said the amendment was about "preserving our culture and heritage."