St. Cloud Man Hurt While Crossing Street In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt while crossing an intersection in Brooklyn Park on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:30 p.m. 34-year-old Seng Thor of St. Cloud was crossing the intersection at Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive when he was hit by an SUV driven by 26-year-old Alfred Nyariki who was driving north on Highway 252.

Thor was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Nyariki was not hurt.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

