Futuristic New Taco Bell Opens Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud

That Mexican pizza and Baja Blast is going to taste even better coming from this new Taco Bell in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

This new Taco Bell location looks more like a bank than the familiar Mexian fast food chain. There are four drive-up lanes that utilized a lift system for bags of food.

There are four drive-thru lanes. One is in the traditional style, where you order your food from the screen and pick it up from the window. The other lanes are for pre-orders via the app, or for delivery drivers. When your food is ready, it drops down from two kitchens above your car.

The goal for this new system is to cut down Taco Bell drive-thru runs to two minutes or less for guests.

According to a press release last summer, this new Taco Bell Defy concept is in partnership with a Minneapolis manufacturer, Verticle Works Inc.:

The Defy concept was developed in partnership with Minneapolis-based Vertical Works Inc., a design company that merges manufacturing and construction to concept and build industry-leading solutions for quick-serve restaurants, retail, healthcare and beyond.

The new Taco Bell Defy is now open in Brooklyn Park, a short 53 minute drive from the St. Cloud area. Am I willing to drive that far to get familiar food? You betcha I am. My friends used to drive 45 minutes to the nearest Taco Bell in highschool, this trek down to the cities will be nothing, and I'll be rewarded with tacos. Why wouldn't I make plans to check it out?!

