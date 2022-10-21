Minnesota is a Test Market for a New Taco Bell Product

Minnesota is one of two testing locations for a new product from Taco Bell: dipping tacos. According to TheHill.com the Twin Cities and Nashville are the guniea pigs for the new cheese-loaded tacos:

The all-new item, which is currently testing in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville areas, is made with a white corn tortilla shell (“freshly fried daily,” according to Taco Bell) filled with beef and a melted blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses. The taco is then grilled, imparting what appears to be a toasty crust on the outside of the shell, according to photos shared by Taco Bell.

Essentially, they are just mini quesadillas that can be dipped into new sauces. There is a new "savory red sauce" or dip into cheese sauce. Just what your cheese taco needs, more cheese! No wonder they are testing it in Minnesota.

There are some differences in the tacos being served in Minnesota vs. Tennessee. Minnesota-St. Paul area locations will be offering Dipping Tacos with seasoned beef for $2.99 apiece, while Dipping Tacos in Nash will be made with slow-braised shredded beef for $3.49 apiece.

I unfortunately am part of the population that won't be able to enjoy this limited-time delicacy, due to a dairy allergy. Boo to my genetics. But I'm curious about these little beauties and the "savory red sauce" so I'm thinking a trip down to the cities with my husband to track them down might be in the cards soon. After all, we love Taco Bell so much that we took our wedding photos there.

