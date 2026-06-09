MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A TikTok sensation and up-and-coming singer/songwriter will make a stop in Minnesota this fall. Malcolm Todd is bringing his "Do That Again" Tour to The Armory in Minneapolis on October 9th.

Todd burst onto the TikTok scene in 2023.

The tour is in support of Todd's new LP by the same name that is out now. The tour announcement comes on the heels of Todd's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut last Thursday. He performed "I Saw Your Face" from the new album and his single "Earrings" during the appearance.

Last week, Todd also joined Don Toliver on stage at Madison Square Garden after his tune "Chest Pain (I Love)" took on a new life through Toliver's hit "E85."

Todd's self-titled album was released in 2025 and was his first release.

Todd's music is described as bedroom pop that fuses indie pop and alternative R&B. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt