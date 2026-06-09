Catch Malcolm Todd Live at The Armory this Fall
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A TikTok sensation and up-and-coming singer/songwriter will make a stop in Minnesota this fall. Malcolm Todd is bringing his "Do That Again" Tour to The Armory in Minneapolis on October 9th.
Todd burst onto the TikTok scene in 2023.
The tour is in support of Todd's new LP by the same name that is out now. The tour announcement comes on the heels of Todd's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut last Thursday. He performed "I Saw Your Face" from the new album and his single "Earrings" during the appearance.
Last week, Todd also joined Don Toliver on stage at Madison Square Garden after his tune "Chest Pain (I Love)" took on a new life through Toliver's hit "E85."
Todd's self-titled album was released in 2025 and was his first release.
Todd's music is described as bedroom pop that fuses indie pop and alternative R&B. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.
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