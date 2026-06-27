ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Consumers are being warned about a potentially contaminated ice cream. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has issued a consumer advisory for ice cream and non-dairy frozen desserts made by Minneapolis-based Bebe Zito Ice Cream.

The warning is due to the potential presence of metal and plastic fragments. The MDA determined that products made by Bebe Zito may have been contaminated during a routine inspection. All the products were sold exclusively by Bebe Zito Ice Cream shops in Woodbury and Minneapolis, and also served at catered events by Bebe Zito from November 19, 2025, to June 24, 2026.

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Shakes and Dirty Sodas are not included in the advisory. Neither Bebe Zito nor the MDA has received any reports of illness or any adverse reactions due to consumption of the products in question.

Anyone concerned about illness or adverse reaction should contact their health care provider. People who bought and may still have contaminated products should throw them out or return them.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Minnesota Department of Agriculture

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