An Open Letter to Dole Whip at Mr. Twisty in St. Cloud

Here I go again, writing letters to inanimate objects.

This time I want to write a letter to the Dole Whip treat served up at Mr. Twisty in St. Cloud. It is also known as the "pineapple Italian ice" and is one of their rotating flavors in the summer.

Dear Dole Whip, I love you.

I could just leave it at that, but three small words don't cut it for a whole letter.

I'm an absolute Dole Whip fanatic. When I go to the State Fair, it is the first stand I hit up. When I go to Disney World I plan my trip around where I can get a cup of the sweet pineapple treat.

If you're unfamiliar with this delicacy, it is s a soft-serve dairy-free frozen dessert created by Dole Food Company in 1984. Since at least 2013, Dole Whip has been made with exclusively vegan ingredients and has always been gluten-free, making it the ultimate treat for people with dietary restrictions.

It has the consistency of ice cream but tastes like sweet pineapple juice. It is light, refreshing, and sweet yet tangy at the same time. It is pure perfection.

I am completely obsessed with this snack, and when Mr. Twisty makes the announcement that is the featured flavor, I write it into my planner to make sure I am there to enjoy it while I can.

Disney World released a DIY at-home recipe for Dole Whip back in 2020, but nothing beats the actual soft serve made from the powder mix and served in a cup with two candy eyeballs staring up at you.

