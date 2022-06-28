Big News! Kimball Cake Shop Gets Their Ice Cream Cakes Into Area Stores

How about some good news for your Tuesday? A local cake shop just got their ice cream cakes and sandwiches picked up by area grocery stores! The Kimball-based Pearl Ridge Cake Shop shared the news that their HUGE ice cream sandwiches are now available in Buffalo area stores.

Pearl Ridge Cake Shop shared the news this afternoon on social media.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

The post by the cake shop stated that their mini ice cream cakes, regular cakes, and their ice cream sandwiches are now available in the Buffalo area. Fans of the cake shop can stop by Cub Foods in Buffalo and Marketplace Stores in Annandale to pick up the frozen treat.

If you are wondering what is being offered in terms of flavors of mini ice cream cakes, the post states that they are offering up; chocolate fudge n crunch and/or Gluten-Free strawberries n creme.

Another place you can pick up some goods from Pearl Ridge Cake Shop is Rise & Grind in Kimball, where they are offering up the cake shops ice cream sandwiches. Curious as to what the ice cream sandwich is like? We asked Rise & Grind about the sandwiches and this is what we got back.

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie rolled in oreo to cover ice cream! Amazing! - Rise & Grind ~ Kimball

This is the BEST time of year for a cool treat like an ice cream cake or homemade ice cream sandwich. Do you have a local favorite business that serves up the best ice cream or cool treat? Let us know on the app! No app? No problem download it below and use the ap chat feature to drop us a line, or a recommendation!

Get our free mobile app

Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court