The opening of seasonal treat shops is one of my favorite signs of summer. A seasonal favorite along the Lake Wobegon Trail will be opening soon in Freeport. Oak Station Coffee & Cone just announced via Facebook that their opening day will be on Friday, May 13th.

We hope you’re as excited as we are! Opening Day is coming up! Man it’s been a long winter… We’ll see you on Friday May 13th to start our 2022 season.

May hours to kick off the season will be Monday - Thursday 3 PM - 9 PM, and Friday - Sunday 11 AM - 9 PM.

Get our free mobile app

Oak Station Coffee & Cone is an ice cream and coffee shop located in the iconic historic barn that is just off I-94 in Freeport. The first level serves up the treats, and the top level is a hayloft that is available for personal and business events.

One of my best friends lives in Freeport within walking distance of this barn serving up sweets. Last summer we got together for a quick walk down the Wobegon trail with her dogs to get ice cream and it was awesome. I'll be showing up unannounced at her house to do that again this year for sure.

Pictured above is the raspberry lemon Italian ice, which is one of the dairy-free options they had last year. It was really good, and I love the cute little animal cracker and pretzel stick they add to their ice cream. Bring on summer!

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ

Minnesota Twins Top Prospects Entering 2022