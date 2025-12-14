FREEPORT (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a one-car crash on Saturday near Freeport. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 12:40 in the afternoon. Authorities say an SUV driven by 21-year-old Ashtyn Morris of Fargo, North Dakota, was going west on Interstate 94 when he left the road and rolled into the north ditch. Morris was taken to the Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol was assisted by Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Melrose Ambulance, and Freeport Fire and Rescue.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures