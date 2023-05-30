Town Ball Tour Kicks Off in This Central MN Town

The Freeport Black Sox will host the Avon Lakers on Wednesday June 7th to kickoff the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour. Rob Mettenberg is the Manager of the Black Sox. He says Fox 9 reached out to him and worked out a date that made sense. Mettenberg says they are very excited to host it and show off their ballpark and the community of Freeport. He says this a way for the team to give back to the community who has supported them so well. Mettenberg explains Central Minnesota continues to be a great place to play baseball and the fan support home and away has been tremendous.

Mettenberg is at St. Cloud Cathedral graduate who helped the Crusaders win a state baseball championship in 1988. He played amateur baseball for Sauk Centre for many years and was often drafted by Freeport. Mettenberg became friends with and was similar ages to many players on the team and chose to stay with Freeport. He is almost exclusively a manager now but did pitch a few innings for the team last year and may this season as well.

The Black Sox are 2-2 so far this season after posting a 13-8 record last year. Freeport hosted the regions last season for the first time in team history and participated in regions as well. Mettenberg explains the team has a window of opportunity now to compete for regions and a state appearance.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rob Mettenberg it is available below.