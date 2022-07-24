Two From Freeport Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Albany

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Albany Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and a car were both going east on Interstate 94 when they collided.

The driver and passenger in the car, 31-year-old Tyler Hopper and 27-year-old Kaytland Welsch of Freeport, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the van, 33-year-old Cheempee Calara Reyes and 30-year-old Aivingleine Llagas Reyes of Valley City, North Dakota, and their two child passengers were not hurt.

