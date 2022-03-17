Free Cone Day Coming Back to Dairy Queen on Monday, March 21st

Welcome spring! The official first day of the season is on Sunday, March 20th, but Dairy Queen is celebrating on Monday, March 21st with free ice cream for us.

Free Cone Day is back for 2022 at participating Dairy Queen locations:

Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your own, all it takes is a DQ cone in your hand to bring out your special cone-eating artistry. And with DQ Free Cone Day, you can get in on a tradition fit for families of all sizes, kids of all ages, and fans of all things DQ. Cold, creamy, delicious and – best of all – FREE!

Get our free mobile app

Just swing by your local participating Dairy Queen on Monday, March 21st and get your free small ice cream cone, it's that simple to ring in spring.

Spring is truly in the air lately. Daytime highs in the 40s all this week have melted a lot of the snow we got this winter, and grass is starting to peek out from under the remaining snow piles. My neighborhood has been buzzing with activity, kids have the bikes out, layers of clothing are being shed, and everyone seems to be in a much better mood after getting a boost of vitamin D.

Welcome spring! Can't wait to celebrate with a DQ treat!

Minnesota Mom Stuns Her Neighborhood with Amazing Sidewalk Art

10 Minnesota Photos That You Can Smell Through Your Eyes