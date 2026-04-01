Spring is a great time in Minnesota for activities and events. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some great options in the state.

Film Festival

The 45th annual Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival is an event in Minneapolis April 8-19 with more than 200 films from around the world. The event also includes exciting parties, panels and filmmaker networking events and discussions. Juliot says this is a great event for lovers of films of all types.

photo courtesy of Melissa Lage photo courtesy of Melissa Lage loading...

Floral Art

Art in Bloom will take place in Minneapolis April 23-26. The event features floral interpretations of selected works of art from Mia's permanent collection. It is created by more than 100 individuals and commercial florists. Juliot says those in attendance can take a free guided tour and experience family friendly activities.

MN Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo between April 26-May 3 will be showing off farm babies. This includes piglets, goat kids, chicks and bunnies.

Garage Sale

May 7-10 are the dates for the 100 mile garage sale at various locations between Winona and Red Wing. Juliot says this is a great opportunity to clean up the garage or attic to find some treasures that others could be interested in.

photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota loading...

Cinco de Mayo

The St. Paul Cinco de Mayo event will take place May 2-3. It will celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture with a family friendly festival spanning 6 blocks in St. Paul known as the District del Sol.

Songkran Fest

The Songkran Festival will take place in St. Paul May 27-28. It features two days of street food, live performances, a fashion show, and a papaya salad eating contest. It is an opportunity to celebrate the Thai New Year.

Birds

The Festival of Birds will take place May 14-16 in Detroit Lakes. The event will be held at Detroit Mountain and will host birding workshops, field trips, exhibitors, and the annual spring migration.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.