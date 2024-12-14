Hidden Gems to Explore in Minnesota in the Winter

Outstate Minnesota has plenty to offer in regards to events, dining, charm, accommodations, and shopping. Explore Minnesota's Jake Juliot examines some of the hot spots to visit this winter.

Step Into a Holiday Movie in these Charming Minnesota Towns

If you’re looking for small town charm or would like to be transported into your favorite made-for-TV holiday movie, plan a trip to these towns and join their holiday celebrations.

BEMIDJI

How to Celebrate

Get into the holiday spirit with Bemidji’s top holiday event, First City of Lights, with more than a half million lights. A nature trail will illuminate the pathway between Paul Bunyan Park and the library, holiday displays downtown, a parade, fireworks and more are part of this treasured celebration.

Where to Stay

Find a cozy winter getaway with gorgeous knotty pine ceilings, large stone fireplaces and picturesque log cabins surrounded by snow in the historic Ruttger’s Lodge on Lake Bemidji or rent your own cozy cabin at Kohl’s Resort with fireplaces, hot tubs and other amenities.

If you would rather stay at a bed and breakfast, the Lake Bemidji has homemade hot cocoa and a delicious breakfast, including their signature dish, the Monte Cristo French toast. Other dishes include cranberry orange scones, wild rice sausage, Dutch baby pancakes and more.

Where to Eat

During your stay, warm up with a hot cocoa, ginger maple latte or another seasonal drink at Cantabria Coffee. Tutto Bene is a great spot for date night and serves Italian favorites in a cozy setting.

For a taste of local beer, swing by Bemidji Brewing and try their oatmeal stout with bold flavors of roasted coffee, molasses cookies and dark chocolate or their espresso porter with aromas of cocoa and dark fruit.

Where to Shop

Purchase a cozy blanket for two at Bemidji Woolen Millsor showcase your Minnesota pride with a sweatshirt from 218 Clothing & Gift. Stroll through the aisles of Four Pines Bookstore to find your next read, discover something sweet at Chocolates Plus or load up on holiday gifts at Compass Rose.

ELY

HOW TO CELEBRATE

Popular with outdoor enthusiasts, Ely is the starting point for many exploring the Gunflint Trail and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. During the holidays, the town gets into the spirit with Shine Bright Ely, where local businesses decorate their storefronts and windows for all to see.

Wander the streets to find charming displays and you may even be lucky enough to catch fresh snow falling. Visit the holiday boutique at Grand Ely Lodge’s Festival of Trees to shop or see festive trees and wreaths.

WHERE TO STAY

The Grand Ely Lodge, Burntside Lodge, Timber Trail Lodge and the Stay Inn offer roaring fireplaces, beautiful log cabins and cozy vibes.

WHERE TO EAT

Warm up at Northern Grounds, a popular coffee shop with a Northwoods theme. It’s also home to the Ely Wine Society, which hosts seasonal wine tasting events with experts from around the country.

The menu at Insula features comfort classics with a local spin, including a wild rice pot pie; walleye sandwich; forager burger made with sweet potatoes, mushrooms and beans; or bowl-o-rama salad with wild rice, mixed greens and Minnesota maple balsamic tempeh.

The Boathouse Brewpub serves up a variety of beers brewed in-house, like their chocolate rye porter or blueberry blonde.

WHERE TO SHOP

In Ely, you’ll find something stylish yet hearty to keep you warm during a Minnesota winter. If you’re looking for new hiking gear, outerwear and more, head to Wintergreen. Their gear is inspired by Minnesota’s Boundary Waters, and the company relies on local labor to design, cut and sew their goods.

Find some of the heartiest winter boots at Steger Mukluks. The retail store is currently closed but they are offering curbside fittings and online order pick-up at the factory store.

Hit the hills or the trails this winter at Northern Toboggan, where they produce handcrafted wooden toboggans, sleds and snowshoes that are just as beautiful as they are practical in Minnesota’s winters.

NISSWA

HOW TO CELEBRATE

The City of Lights annual event has horse-drawn carriage rides, photo opportunities with live reindeer, warm bonfires with mini donuts and holiday carolers strolling through the streets. To cap the night off, watch winter fireworks illuminate the sky.

WHERE TO STAY

When you picture a winter getaway in Minnesota, you think of knotty pine, roaring fireplaces and cozy lodges. Grand View Lodge and Quarterdeck Resort in Nisswa welcome you with on-site amenities, including restaurants, outdoor recreation, events and more. For a fun night out with friends or a romantic dinner for two, dine inside Grand View Lodge’s popular outdoor igloos.

WHERE TO EAT

Finding a hot cup of coffee or cocoa is essential in a Minnesota winter. Sip your favorite cozy drink at StoneHouse Coffee & Roastery or Adirondack Coffee. Treat yourself to a special dinner or have a romantic night out at Cru or Bar Harbor Supper Club on your getaway.

WHERE TO SHOP

When shopping up north, it’s impossible not to stop at Buffalo Plaid or find delicious gifts at Loide Oils & Vinegars. Anchored In offers unique finds for everyone on your list, and shopping in downtown Nisswa at the charming shops, restaurants and breweries lining Main Street is hard to beat.

NORTHFIELD

HOW TO CELEBRATE

Downtown Northfield is a dreamy spot during the holidays. It served as the filming location for Hallmark’s Love Always, Santa in 2016, and its annual Winter Walk draws crowds downtown, where horse-drawn carriages and carolers make their way along streets illuminated with candles. Visitors clutching cups of hot cocoa can meander among the town’s charming businesses, restaurants and coffee shops. This family-friendly event also features appearances by Santa Claus, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman.

WHERE TO STAY

Located just two blocks from downtown is the stately Victorian Magic Door Inn with its vintage charm and endless supply of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Near the colleges of St. Olaf and Carleton is the cozy Contented Cottage Bed and Breakfast tucked away on a bluff. Located on the Cannon River downtown is Froggy Bottoms River Suites to put you in the middle of all the fun.

WHERE TO EAT

The Ole Store is a Scandinavia-inspired restaurant in the middle of a small neighborhood that serves up comfort classics with a twist like the church basement wild rice soup, beet reuben or black bean burger.

Locals love Hogan Brothers for their delicious hoagies made with fresh honey cracked-wheat bread and their signature sauce, an olive oil vinaigrette. Warm up with a cup of homemade beer cheese soup, chili or one of their daily offerings.

WHERE TO SHOP

The decorated storefronts will draw you in with their festive displays, but their wide array of stores will make it easy to find something for everyone on your list at Northfield Olive Oils & Vinegars, Measuring Cup, Content Bookstore, Northfield Yarnor Petalina.

STILLWATER

HOW TO CELEBRATE

Downtown Stillwater becomes even more charming and magical during the holidays with their annual Hometown for the Holidays celebration and City Tree Lighting. Find in-store specials, horse-drawn carriages, holiday carolers in festive Victorian holiday costumes and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

WHERE TO STAY

There are a wide variety of places to stay in Stillwater from boutique spots like the Lora or Hotel Crosby or the newly renovated Water Street Inn. Stillwater is also home to several bed and breakfasts like the Rivertown Inn, Aurora Staples Innor Ann Bean Mansion.

WHERE TO EAT

Located downtown, Domacin Wine Bar has an extensive wine list with cozy and romantic vibes to boot. Inside the Lora is Feller, a romantic spot with views of downtown Stillwater. Some menu favorites are the bison ribeye, Feller burger, and smoked trout fritters. The historic Lowell Inn is offering its annual holiday tea during the weekends with its four-course celebration in its decorated dining room.

WHERE TO SHOP

Downtown Stillwater is home to more than 50 unique and independently owned shops so it’s a great spot to get all your holiday shopping done in one spot. Find something for the kids at Gullywubbles showcase your Minnesota pride at Minnesota Made, Lake and Company. or Sota Clothing and find something for the at-home chef at Stillwater Olive Oil Co, Pinch N’ Rub, or Alfresco. For something truly unique, browse through several antique shops like the Midtown Antique Mall, the stacks at Valley Bookselleror pour your own candle at Carpe Noctem Candle Co.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, it is available below.