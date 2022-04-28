Explore an Art Show and Music Fest in Minnesota this Weekend

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON this week. She discussed the Art in Bloom MIA event in Minneapolis going on from Thursday-Sunday. The Mid West Music Fest is taking place in Winona April 29-30 and the WorldFest is happening in Marshall this Saturday.

Art in Bloom MIA, April 28 – May 1, Minneapolis: Art in Bloom, the annual celebration of art and flowers. Free and open to the public, Art in Bloom exhibits imaginative floral interpretations of selected works of art from Mia's permanent collection, created by more than 100 individual and commercial florists. Over the course of the four-day festival, everyone is invited to experience the floral beauty and fragrance throughout the museum, enjoy a lecture or demonstration, and attend the preview party or free guided tour.

Art in Bloom, the annual celebration of art and flowers. Free and open to the public, Art in Bloom exhibits imaginative floral interpretations of selected works of art from Mia’s permanent collection, created by more than 100 individual and commercial florists. Over the course of the four-day festival, everyone is invited to experience the floral beauty and fragrance throughout the museum, enjoy a lecture or demonstration, and attend the preview party or free guided tour. Mid West Music Fest, April 29 – 30, Winona: Modeled like a mini South by Southwest, this year’s Mid West Music Fest will bring more than 70 acts to multiple performance venues. Most stages are located downtown, well within strolling distance of one another, which makes navigating the massive schedule of shows a breeze for first-timers.

WorldFest, April 30, Marshall: Southwest Minnesota State University, The City of Marshall & Visit Marshall are excited to host WorldFest! After 30 years of the International Food Festival at SMSU, the event is being reimagined and held indoors at the Red Baron Arena & Expo on Sat., April 30th. Community, Cuisine & Culture are the basis for the event and will include indoor food vendors, craft beer, hands on education and interactive entertainment.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa Hayes it is available below.