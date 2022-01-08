Brooklyn Park Man Sentenced in St. Paul Arson

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced this week for starting a fire inside a business in St. Paul’s Midway area in 2020.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced 21-year-old Samuel Frey to just over two years in prison and two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay over $33,000 in restitution for his part in the fire started inside the Great Health and Nutrition store in St. Paul.

In July, Frey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. Court documents show Frey and others are seen on surveillance video gathered at the store on May 28th, 2020.

Records show once inside, Frey poured a bottle of hand sanitizer from a store shelf out onto the floor. He then lit some paper on fire, placed it on the puddle, and poured more hand sanitizer out to accelerate the fire.

Co-defendant 21-year-old McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced last spring to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $31,000 in restitution.

