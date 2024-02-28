Staycation? This St. Paul Neighborhood Feels Like Being In Europe

Sometimes you don't really have to go far in order to feel a world away from things. Take for example these buildings in St. Paul off Como and Carter Avenues. This little segment of St. Paul looks like it was pulled from the Alps and dropped at the intersection of Carter Ave and Como Ave.

I had never noticed these buildings until I saw an Instagram reel that featured the buildings and how they give off a European vibe.



Find European magic on the corner of Como and Carter Ave in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood in St. Paul!

Milton Square was built in the early 1900s and then Mary Ann Milton—the first female realtor in MN —bought the property for herself in 1957! It continues to house multiple local shops and eats.

Then cross the street to the Finnish bistro to treat yourself with authentic cuisine from Finland! The pastries are heavenly and the staff is just delightful.

This area is a sight to see anytime of the year!

Image Credit Google Maps Image Credit Google Maps loading...

Instagram User @Lizannelately did a great job capturing the buildings in her reel, and for those looking for a fun staycation idea, this might just be the trip you've been looking to take.

Get our free mobile app

Have you ever been to the Finnish Bistro pictured above? The comments on the Instagram Reel seem to indicate that there are some delicious food options to try.

Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court