Woman Killed, Five People Arrested in Brooklyn Park Shooting

BROOKLYN PARK (WJON News) -- A woman has died following an early morning shooting in Brooklyn Park. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were called to an apartment at 6355 Zane Avenue North on a report of a home invasion. Authorities say the apartment door looked like it had been forced open.

Inside the apartment, officers found a woman who had multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were started, but the woman died as a result of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Authorities arrested five suspects: a 24-year-old Coon Rapids man, a 23-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and 16 and 17-year-old boys all from Brooklyn Park. All five were known to the victim and are facing 2nd-degree murder charges. Their names have also not been released.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random and believe there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.

