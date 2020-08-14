Police: 2-Year-Old Shot, Critically Hurt in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Police in Brooklyn Park say a 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment.

A 911 caller reported the shooting just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found the child and started providing first aid and CPR. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital, where police say the child remains in critical condition.

Police say numerous adults were inside the apartment when the child was shot. Those occupants have given conflicting information about what happened before the shooting.

Investigators say a young man ran from the apartment after the shooting, but it's unclear what his involvement might be.