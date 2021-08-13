Taco Bell To Open First Of Its Kind Restaurant in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK -- Taco Bell is calling it one of its most innovative restaurant designs yet. Taco Bell Defy is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park later this month with plans to be open to the public by next summer.

The 3,000 square foot two-story model is expected to increase the speed for you to be able to pick up your food. It features four drive-thru lanes.

Taco Bell says digit check-in screens allow mobile customers to scan in their order via a QR code, then pull forward for a pick-up experience that defies gravity. Food is delivered seamlessly and in a contactless manner via a proprietary lift system, while two-way audio and video technology let the customers interact with the staff.

