Boys Come to Aid of Woman in Icy Brooklyn Park Pond

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) _ First responders and others are praising two young boys who came to the aid of a woman who broke through the ice on a pond near her Brooklyn Park home.

Sheree Risvold was chasing after her 5-year-old son Jameson last Sunday. Jameson, who has autism, was watching 14-year-old Emerson Olson and his 11-year-old brother Everett play basketball at Brook Oaks Park when he took off running for the nearby pond.

Risvold says she broke through the ice after following Jameson out onto the pond. The boy's siblings ran to the brothers for help. Emerson calmly dialed 911 first and then Risvold's husband while Emerson held onto Jameson.

First reponders arrived quickly and rescue Risvold.