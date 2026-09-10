UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Friday will be breezy as southerly winds bring in a warmer air mass, setting up our next chance for storms by the early evening.

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There is higher confidence in the initial storms, but low confidence in how far southeast the storms will be able to travel.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected on Friday, especially near and north of Interstate 94. Some storms may be strong to severe. Timing looks to be late afternoon through the evening hours. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, although a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

St. Cloud has officially received 1.46 inches of rain so far in September, which is 0.43 inches above normal. For the year to date, we've had 16.08 inches of precipitation, which is 5.57 inches below normal.