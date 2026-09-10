ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Violent crime in Minnesota dropped across several categories in 2025.

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The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the 2025 Uniform Crime Report.

Violent crime in the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area decreased by 14 percent; in greater Minnesota, it decreased by 9 percent.

There were 130 murders in 2025 in Minnesota compared with 172 in 2024. Aggravated assaults were 11 percent lower, rapes decreased by 1.9 percent, motor vehicle theft decreased 22.4 percent, carjacking incidents decreased 31 percent, and the incidents of larceny were the lowest number in 57 years. Law enforcement officers were assaulted in 981 incidents in 2025, a 1.3 percent decrease from 2024.

The report says Minnesota's violent crime rate dropped to 226 per 100,000 population in 2025. This is the lowest violent crime rate since 2019.