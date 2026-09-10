FOLEY (WJON News) -- Saturday is the day for Benton County residents to get rid of unwanted items.
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The annual Rural Amnesty Day and Household Hazardous Waste collection runs from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Benton County Public Works building in Foley.
Items accepted include small appliances, tires, furniture, TVs and computers, motor vehicle batteries, and small pieces of debris. Items not accepted include large heavy items, explosives, garbage, office equipment, and recyclables.
The site personnel have the final say on pricing and what items are acceptable for drop-off. It is a popular event, so you should expect delays.
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