UNDATED (WJON News) -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can vote on several high-profile statewide races, like the Minnesota Governor and the United States Senate races. Keep in mind, during a Primary Election, you cannot vote for candidates from both parties, so you have to either vote in all the Republican races or in all the Democratic races, but not both.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson is expecting some tight races.

I think that Lisa Demuth has closed the gap with Mike Lindell. For the Peggy Flanagan versus Angie Craig race, it will really depend on the demographics of the voters. We are projecting that there will be over one million primary voters for the first time in Minnesota, so that would tell you there is a certain amount of energy.

Locally, there is a Republican primary race for the open seat for State Senator of District 13. Aaron Brutger is facing Jared Gapinski.

There are also primaries for the open seat for State Representative of District 14A. The two Republican candidates are Mike Conway and John Jose. The two DFL candidates are Abdi Daisane and Paul Schumacher.

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For the St. Cloud City Council, all four ward seats are up for election this year. Two of the wards have contested primaries. In Ward 1, incumbent Dave Masters is being challenged by Dreyton Nichols and Charlie Hobbs. In Ward 4, the open seat has four candidates: Zak X, Amaan Abdi, Joe Baratta, and Craig Heurung. The top two vote-getters in both of those races move on to the General Election. (There isn't a primary in Wards 2 and 3).