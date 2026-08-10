Big Lake Crash On Highway 10 Sends One Person To Monticello Hospital
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday at about 6:00 p.m. on Highway 10 in Big Lake.
Seventy-two-year-old Dana Gloege of Big Lake was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-six-year-old Benjamin Blowers of Big Lake was not hurt.
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt