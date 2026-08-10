BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday at about 6:00 p.m. on Highway 10 in Big Lake.

Seventy-two-year-old Dana Gloege of Big Lake was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-six-year-old Benjamin Blowers of Big Lake was not hurt.