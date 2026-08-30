St. Cloud Interstate 94 Crash Sends One Driver To Hospital

St. Cloud Interstate 94 Crash Sends One Driver To Hospital

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A New Hope woman was sent to the hospital after a crash in St. Cloud on Friday. The incident took place at around 12:45 in the afternoon on Interstate 94.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 23-year-old Sarah Lehnertz of New Hope was going West on I-94 when she collided with a commercial van being driven by 25-year-old Miguel Trevino of Brainerd, who was also traveling west near Opportunity Drive.

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Lehnertz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Trevino and a passenger in his vehicle, 41-year-old Joshua Batchelor of Brainerd, were not hurt.

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Filed Under: st. cloud crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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