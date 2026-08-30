Teen Hospitalized After Highway 10 Collision In St. Cloud

Teen Hospitalized After Highway 10 Collision In St. Cloud

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Saturday evening crash on Highway 10 sent a teenager to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by a 16-year-old girl from St. Cloud was going north on Highway 10 at about 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, a second SUV being driven by 38-year-old Bennett Graf of Sauk Rapids was going south on Highway 10 and attempting to turn east onto Saint Germain Street when the two vehicles crashed.

A 13-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the 16-year-old girl's SUV, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second passenger, a 16-year-old boy from St. Cloud, was not hurt. The 16-year-old girl driver and Graf were not hurt in the crash.

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Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you.

Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

 

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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