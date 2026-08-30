ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Saturday evening crash on Highway 10 sent a teenager to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by a 16-year-old girl from St. Cloud was going north on Highway 10 at about 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, a second SUV being driven by 38-year-old Bennett Graf of Sauk Rapids was going south on Highway 10 and attempting to turn east onto Saint Germain Street when the two vehicles crashed.

A 13-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the 16-year-old girl's SUV, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second passenger, a 16-year-old boy from St. Cloud, was not hurt. The 16-year-old girl driver and Graf were not hurt in the crash.

Staying Cool in Summer Heat Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt