ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A new musical based on an 80s rom-com is set to hit Minnesota this fall. Mystic Pizza will take the stage at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul in October.

The new musical is based on the 1988 film of the same name, starring Julia Roberts. The musical is a heartfelt story about best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo's search for love and self-identity as they face life's twists and turns, all centered around a small-town pizza joint. The musical also features iconic 80s and 90s hit songs like "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Hold On," and "Manic Monday."

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Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington says Mystic Pizza has all the ingredients for a great night at the theater:

"We're excited to bring this joy-filled, nostalgic, new musical to Saint Paul and give our audiences a fresh way to experience a story so many people know and love."

Mystic Pizza is part of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Ordway series. The series also includes The Music Man, Oh, Mary!, Legally Blonde, and Waitress. Mystic Pizza is playing at the Ordway from October 6th to the 11th, and tickets are on sale now.

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Brantley Gilbert 2026 Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt