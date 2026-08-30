UNDATED (WJON News) -- A new Powerball game is set to launch in September. Powerball Xs and Os is a new weekly game that partners with the NFL. The weekly drawing invites football fans to pick eight NFL team logos, from all 32 teams, for a chance to win a rolling jackpot and other cash prizes.

Tickets cost $5 to play, and the drawing will be held every Sunday at 9:00 p.m CST. In addition to the cash prizes, every Xs and Os ticket can be entered at www.PowerballOfficial.com to earn points for other prizes. Both winning and non-winning tickets can be entered to earn points for the prize drawing that includes a trip to Super Bowl LXI (61), NFL Shop gift cards, and unique NFL experiences.

Powerball Xs and Os Product Group Chair Jay Finks says Powerball Xs and Os is more than a game launch; it is the debut of the first national promotional prize program in Powerball history:

"This national program allows us to offer premier NFL prizes and experiences on a scale never before possible through a Powerball promotion. From exclusive merchandise to a trip to the Super Bowl, players can unlock more value and excitement from every ticket."

People can start buying Powerball Xs and Os tickets on September 8th, with the first weekly drawing to be held on September 13th.

PRIZE CHART FOR POWERBALL Xs and Os:

MATCH:

8 of 8 Teams - Grand Prize - 1 in 10,518,300.00

7 of 8 Teams - $20,000 - 1 in 54,782.81

6 of 8 Teams - $500 - 1 in 1,361.06

5 of 8 Teams - $40 - 1 in 92.80

4 of 8 Teams - $7 - 1 in 14.14

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune. Gallery Credit: Wyatt Massey, Leesa Davis