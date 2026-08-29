ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing this weekend and has plenty in store for visitors. In addition to all the regular attractions like the midway, grandstand shows, the amateur talent contest, and food, numerous touring promotional events are taking place.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

The OP Games is at the fair on Saturday and Sunday, wrapping up their Midwest summer tour. Tour Manager Gregory says the tour is all about making connections:

"We're just popping up. This is our last stop. We're just here to connect with everybody face to face with this amazing community, and we're just hoping to get as much human connection as we can and create a bunch of interactions, laughter, and fun and create some family moments."

The OP Games were showing people how to play some of their games like "Blank Slate" and Tapple" and handing out copies of their hit card game "Flip 7."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Gregory says people have been sharing their love of the game with them:

"Oh, 100%, we have so many people come by talking about how they love "Flip 7," and they talk about all kinds of the different versions, the afterdark version the "Flip 7 With A Vengeance," so it's super great hearing about how people really enjoy the game."

Gregory says the latest versions, "Flip 7 Hello Kitty and Friends" and "Flip 7 The Nightmare Before Christmas," are available on their website now.

You can check out the Minnesota State Fair's website to find other daily promotional exhibits like the U.S. Air Force, Caribou Cozy Cabin, Pepsi Zero Sugar, and more. You can see some pictures from the 2026 Minnesota State Fair below, including some from the America Wheel (giant Ferris Wheel).

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

2025 Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt