UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline on Labor Day set a new all-time record for the holiday, eclipsing the previous mark of $3.83 per gallon set in 2012. Diesel's record fell as well, with the national average reaching $5.87 per gallon on September 3rd, surpassing the prior all-time high of $5.82 per gallon set in 2012.

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GasBuddy says $6 per gallon is a realistic possibility in the weeks ahead if Ukraine's continued attacks on Russian refining infrastructure keep knocking capacity offline.

The national average price of diesel has increased 29.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.86 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09 per gallon. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95.