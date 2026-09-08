ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This Friday is the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. The city of St. Cloud will hold its annual Remembrance Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. at the police department headquarters.

The people who come to these events remember that day and remember the impact it had on them as individuals. Most of us personally reflect on where we were, what kinds of thoughts or fears, and what was going through our minds.

Police Commander Martin Sayre says the ceremony will honor the victims, survivors, and first responders of the September 11th, 2001 attacks. The 45-minute event will bring together local officials, police officers, firefighters, faith leaders, and community members.

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Sayre says he remembers it was a department training day when the terrorist attacks happened on September 11th, 2001.

We all put on our blue uniforms, and we saturated the city with police. Just for presence. It was a message that we're here, even though this happened away from here, but we increased our visible presence in the community.

Sayre says the police department has changed its uniforms since that day.

We never had flags on our police uniforms, and since that day we've had them now.

Sayre was also a member of the military and was deployed for almost three years after the attacks.

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