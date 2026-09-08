St. Joseph Police Seek Witnesses To Hit-and-run Crash Involving Scooter Rider
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash with injuries. They are looking to see if any residents may have camera footage or if anyone may have witnessed the crash.
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The crash happened at the intersection of Minnesota Street East and 12th Avenue Southeast sometime between 11:35 p.m. on Saturday and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.
The suspect vehicle, which struck an individual on a scooter, was traveling southbound on 12th Avenue Southeast and sustained front-end damage and possibly a damaged windshield.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at (320) 363-8250.
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