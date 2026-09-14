Paynesville Area Community Foundation Awards Nearly Fifty Thousand Dollars To Six Organizations
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Six Paynesville area organizations have received close to $50,000 collectively in grants. The Paynesville Area Community Foundation has announced its annual grant recipients.
Lake Henry Fire and Rescue is receiving $7,900 for a thermal imaging camera and training mannequin. Paynesville Lutheran Church will receive $2,000 to replace an AED. West Central Education District is getting $20,000 for a PAES Career Readiness Lab at Paynesville High School. Paynesville Press is receiving $15,000 to help support its transition to a 501(c)(3).
United Way of Central Minnesota will receive $3,000 for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, and Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines is getting $2,000 for benches at the Paynesville Soccer Fields.
The Paynesville Area Community Foundation attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of Paynesville and surrounding communities and has awarded over $1.8 million since 2008.
Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt