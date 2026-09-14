PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Six Paynesville area organizations have received close to $50,000 collectively in grants. The Paynesville Area Community Foundation has announced its annual grant recipients.

Lake Henry Fire and Rescue is receiving $7,900 for a thermal imaging camera and training mannequin. Paynesville Lutheran Church will receive $2,000 to replace an AED. West Central Education District is getting $20,000 for a PAES Career Readiness Lab at Paynesville High School. Paynesville Press is receiving $15,000 to help support its transition to a 501(c)(3).

Get our free mobile app

United Way of Central Minnesota will receive $3,000 for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, and Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines is getting $2,000 for benches at the Paynesville Soccer Fields.

The Paynesville Area Community Foundation attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of Paynesville and surrounding communities and has awarded over $1.8 million since 2008.

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025. Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater Warren Zeiders brought his "Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Wesko. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt