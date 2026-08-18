Paynesville Hosts Backdraft Bash To Support Local Fire Department
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota music event this weekend will help an area fire department. Paynesville's annual Backdraft Bash is Saturday at the Paynesville Airport. The show will feature a bean bag tournament along with the group Diesel Fire and the Johnny Holm Band performing.
All the proceeds from the concert will benefit the Paynesville Fire Department. Paynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jacob Bertram says the funds help keep the fire department up to date:
"I do see that they have numerous equipment and technology that updates every year. Different things that kind of get old or used and is not very viable anymore for the safety of our community so of course that comes with a cost and that's in addition to the big trucks and things and maintenance that they have already on their fleet of vehicles that they have but every little bit counts, certainly helps the department get the newest technology and also the newest life-saving equipment."
The Paynesville Fire Department is largely volunteer and has about 25 members.
Backdraft Bash starts at 4:00 p.m. with the bean bag tournament. Diesel Fire plays from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., and the Johnny Holm Band plays from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight. There will also be food and drink available to purchase. It costs $10 at the door to attend. Cash is preferred, but credit and debit cards will be accepted.
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