RANDALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when the vehicle they were in lost control on the wet road and rolled.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday on Highway 10 near Randall in Morrison County.

Forty-four-year-old Chad Huntington of Brooklyn Center was driving east on the highway. As the vehicle approached 210th Street, it began to spin out due to the wet road, overcorrected before going into the ditch, drove over the embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne over 210th, landing and then rolling about two or three times before coming to a stop on its roof.

Huntington and his passenger, 49-year-old Julie Huntington of Brooklyn Center, were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.