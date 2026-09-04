ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair wraps up this weekend, and if you head down, you can now check out the best it has to offer. The Great Minnesota Get Together has selected the twelve recipients of its 2026 Best Awards.

The winners are: The American Wheel, Big Dog Corndogs, Break a Plate, Cowboy Santa, Faithful Contracting, iPierogi, Lady Bugs midway ride, Origami by Kannika, Peachey's Baking Company, the midway's Starship ride, The Straub Store, and Strawberries 'N Cream and Loon Lake Iced Tea.

Get our free mobile app

The winners were picked based on providing exceptional customer service, having a knowledgeable staff, amazing visual presentation, presenting a premium-quality product or service, and offering a great value. The twelve award winners were selected from over 1,000 commercial exhibitors, concessions, attractions, and food and beverage vendors at the fair in 2026.