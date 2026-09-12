ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is grand opening weekend for the new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum, and as the new facility starts its journey, a local company will help it keep rolling into the future. Pleasureland RV is donating a cargo trailer to the museum.

The trailer will be used to help collect and transport memorabilia and artifacts to the museum near Camp Ripley. The trailer has been custom wrapped in the museum's graphics and gives the museum a dedicated way for picking up and transporting historical pieces.

Pleasureland RV President and CEO Brad Bacon says they are extremely proud to have the opportunity to support something as meaningful as the military museum:

"What has been created with this museum is truly special and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our area. When we learned there was a need for a trailer to help collect and transport memorabilia and artifacts, we were happy to find a way to help."

READ MORE: New Military Museum Opening Honors Veterans, Marks 25 Years Since September 11

The Grand Opening for the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum is taking place Saturday and Sunday, with free shuttle rides from the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair to the museum.

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