Travel & Camp Expo Has Grown With Pleasureland Over the Years

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The River's Edge Convention Center saw another Spring kick-off event this weekend. Pleasureland RV held its 50th Annual Camp and Travel Expo. The expo started back in 1974 at Crossroads Mall with just a few pop-up campers on display.

This year's event features over 120 units and is taking up both main showrooms at the convention center and some hall space as well. Pleasureland RV Sales Manager Vinny Binsfeld says the expo is a great way for them to showcase everything they have to offer:

"Yeah, it's a great way for us to showcase what we have for inventory, just to have people come in, in a climate-controlled atmosphere, and let everybody see what's new out there and just kind of get the excitement for Spring building."

Binsfeld says they have a lot to see and some show only specials too. Plearsureland's 50th Annual Camp and Travel Expo started Thursday and runs through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, and is FREE to attend.

