Toot Toot! The Weekender Chugs In For Your Enjoyment
Bands, Trains, and Home Shows are all a part of the exciting and fun activities going on this weekend. The five here are just a sample of some of the events taking place. It is never too early to get out and start taking advantage of the nice spring-type weather. If you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
CMBA Home ShowRiver's Edge Convention Ctr - St. Cloud
If you are looking to build a new house or remodel your home the Central Minnesota Builder's Association Home Show is the place to be this weekend on the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. The show will have experts on hand to help with questions, and information about products, vendors, and activities. The show is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free to attend.
- 2
Granite City Train ShowRiver's Edge Convention Center - St. Cloud
Check out model trains of all sizes, accessories, books, collectibles, antique toys, and more at the annual Granite City Train Show. There will be a Lionel Train Set giveaway as a door prize too. The show is Saturday, March 9th, and River’s Edge Convention Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Carlson Hall. Admission is $6.00 for adults. Kids 10 and under are FREE.
- 3
Let's Play Hockey ExpoRiverCentre - St. Paul
If the state hockey tourney is not enough hockey for you this weekend go to the Let’s Play Hockey Expo at the River’s Edge Convention Centre in St. Paul. The world’s largest hockey show features a sneak peek at the latest in hockey equipment from brands like True Hockey, Warrior, and CCM. The Expo will also have training equipment, info on hockey camps, and the latest swag from apparel vendors. Plus, people can test their skills at several interactive stations, hourly giveaways, and grand prize giveaways like custom hockey skates, Minnesota Wild tickets, and more. The Expo runs Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for people ages 19 and over, FREE for anyone 18 and under.
- 4
Ministry ConcertThe Fillmore - Minneapolis
Join the 6 time Grammy nominated metal industrial band on tour in support of their 16th studio album "HOPIUM FOR THE MASSES" which just came out on March 1st. Plus see Gary Nueman (famous for the 80s hit Cars) and Front Line Assembly as opening acts. The show is at the Fillmore in Minneapolis on Saturday at 6:00 p.m, Tickets are $56.00.
- 5
Designer Purse BingoEagles Club - St. Cloud
Want to get a new designer purse and have some fun at the same time? Then the Sauk Rapids Lions Club Designer Purse Bingo is for you. They will have Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors purses, raffle drawings for other designer items, and snacks for purchase. The bingo is Saturday at the Eagles Club in St. Cloud. Doors open at Noon with bingo starting at 1:00 p.m. Cost is $40 for your first board and $30 for each additional board. 15 total games will be played. All proceeds will help the Lions Club give back to the community.