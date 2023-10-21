ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get all inked up this weekend in St. Cloud. The third Granite City Ink Festival is being held at the River's Edge Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.

The show will feature over 150 tatto artists from around the country, displays, piercings, and entertainment. You can even get tattoos done on site. Event Promoter Dave Nelson says if you have never gotten a tattoo but were thinking about it, the festival is a great place to start.

The festival will also feature a side show, and local musician Jon Theiss on Saturday. The Granite City Ink Festival runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Passes are available at the door. A weekend pass is $20, a Sunday only pass is $10.

