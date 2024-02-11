ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 36th Annual St. Cloud Sportsman show wraps up on Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center. The show features everything from resort info to boats, to campers, and more. It also has food like meat sticks, popcorn, and even Girl Scout Cookies.

Show Manager Barry Cenaiko says the sportsman show is a great place for families to plan their vacation:

"The real reason for a sports show is to, ya know, mom and dad can come down and they can book their vacation at the show so if you want a fly-in trip to Canada we have someone here, if you wanna plan an African Safari we have somebody here, if you wanna do a Midwest, go out to North Dakota, South Dakota plan your vacation literally when you're at the show.

Cenaiko says they have things for the kids to enjoy too like Ziggy the Watersking Squirrel and a live trout pond. The sportsman show goes from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

