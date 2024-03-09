It’s All Aboard! For The Granite City Train Show
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kids of all ages turned out to play conductor at the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday.
The Annual Granite City Train show featured model and toy trains, books, videos, and collectibles. There were model train displays to see including a working Lego Train and a kid's railway play area too.
People could buy and sell trains or just hang out taking in the show from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
