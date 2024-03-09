It&#8217;s All Aboard! For The Granite City Train Show

It’s All Aboard! For The Granite City Train Show

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kids of all ages turned out to play conductor at the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
The Annual Granite City Train show featured model and toy trains, books, videos, and collectibles. There were model train displays to see including a working Lego Train and a kid's railway play area too.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
People could buy and sell trains or just hang out taking in the show from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
