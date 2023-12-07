Annual St. Cloud Event Announces 2023 Fundraising Total

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The numbers are in from CentraCare Foundation's 49th annual Holly Ball.

The yearly fundraiser brought in over $850,000. That money will go to support patients and families using the CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center, and Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center facilities.

The event was held Saturday at River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud with more than 1,200 people in attendance.

Planning for the 50th annual event is already underway. Next year's Holly Ball will be held on December 7th.

