3rd Annual 5K Walk Raises Money For Cancer Support
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- People took time out of their busy weekend to support a good cause on Saturday. St. Cloud Toyota held its 3rd Annual Make a Difference with Indy 5K and 1K at Klinefelter Park in St. Joseph.
All the money raised from the walk goes to the Indy Foundation in Waite Park to support those battling cancer. Event Coordinator Mitch Evens says their walk is unique for a fundraiser:
"We said we're gonna pay all of the administration expenses, so all the costs for the shirts, the chip timer, all the event fees. St. Cloud Toyota actually pays all of that, so literally every penny donated actually goes to Indy Foundation, and we're really, really proud of that difference from the way that most events are ran."
He says the Indy Foundation was an easy choice for the walk because they are so community-driven.
Last year the walk raised over $11,000 for the Indy Foundation, and Evens says all the money raised stays right here:
"That money that's raised for the Indy Foundation goes to people in our community. It's not just cancer research. Cancer research is obviously super important, but there's a lot of people raising money for that. There's not a lot of people actually paying for kids to get to school or people to eat, literally eat, when they can't afford to, so we're pretty proud of that."
The 1K kids walk started at 10:00 a.m. with the 5K walk following at 10:30 a.m. In addition to the walk, there were bounce houses for the kids and pizza and ice cream for sale, with a portion of the sales going to the Indy Foundation as well.
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard
Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud