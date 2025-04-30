St. Cloud Toyota Acquires St. Joseph-Based Bee Line Companies

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Toyota is buying a local powersports company and an auto service company.

St. Cloud Toyota is buying BeeLine Yamaha & Suzuki SportsCenter and BeeLine Auto Service in St. Joseph.

St. Cloud Toyota will add used cars from their Waite Park location to the Yamaha, Suzuki, Triton Trailer, and Badboy Mower brands.

The current BeeLine team will stay on, and the new name will be BeeLine Auto and Sport.

According to a statement from the company, BeeLine has been in business for 97 years and is in its 3rd generation.

